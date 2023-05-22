Monday, May 22, 2023
HomeNewsLocalPolice identify murder victim
Local

Police identify murder victim

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Police identify murder victim
Christopher Lee Smith

At around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ramon’s Shell at 3656 US Highway 220. Madison, N.C., to a report of a deceased individual located in the parking lot. The victim has been identified as Christopher Lee Smith, 41, of 892 Mineral Springs Rd. Madison, N.C.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators believe this to be a homicide. Smith appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds.

Anyone who may have any information about this homicide believed to have occurred around 4 a.m. this morning in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell on U.S. 220 in Madison, is asked to call the police.

Police say surveillance photos of a light-colored four-door sedan were seen leaving shortly after Smith and two Black males became involved in a physical altercation.

Previous article
TikTok sues Montana over state’s ban of app
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE