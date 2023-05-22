Police identify murder victim

Christopher Lee Smith

At around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Ramon’s Shell at 3656 US Highway 220. Madison, N.C., to a report of a deceased individual located in the parking lot. The victim has been identified as Christopher Lee Smith, 41, of 892 Mineral Springs Rd. Madison, N.C.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators believe this to be a homicide. Smith appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds.

Anyone who may have any information about this homicide believed to have occurred around 4 a.m. this morning in the parking lot of Ramon’s Shell on U.S. 220 in Madison, is asked to call the police.

Police say surveillance photos of a light-colored four-door sedan were seen leaving shortly after Smith and two Black males became involved in a physical altercation.