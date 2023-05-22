Local scoreboard

Monday, May 22, 2023
Baseball

The Nats outlasted the Tigers yesterdaa 6-4 and are now 20-27 on the season. Washington is off today and begins a three-game series against the Padres at home on Tuesday.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

