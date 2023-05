Oliver Strewe/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration has reached a landmark deal with states dependent on the Colorado River to conserve water amid the decades-long drought.

States will be required to conserve an unprecedented 3 million-acre-feet of water through 2026 in exchange for about $1 billion in federal funding, the White House announced in a press release Monday.

Story developing…

