Tuesday, May 23, 2023
LL Cool J moving from ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ to ‘Hawai’i’ in recurring role

Fans of NCIS: Hawaii were treated to a surprise stinger at the second season’s finale Monday night, when NCIS: Los Angles vet LL Cool J‘s Sam Hanna showed up.

CBS has just announced that won’t be the last you’ll see of him, either: LL, born James Todd Smith, will be a recurring guest star on the hit spinoff, just as NCIS: Los Angeles wrapped up for good on Sunday night after 14 seasons.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together,” enthused series lead Vanessa Lachey.

“We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process,” she added.

Lachey closed by saying, “Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!”

For their part, executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber commented, “All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three.”

