Inmate convicted of double murder escapes Ohio prison

(NEW YORK) — One of the two inmates who escaped from an Ohio prison has now been caught, authorities said. However, an inmate convicted of murdering two people remains at large.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Tuesday to “be aware and use caution” after the two men escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima.

The inmates were identified by the sheriff’s office as Bradley Gillespie, 50, and James Lee, 47.

Gillespie was captured in Kentucky, but Lee remains on the loose, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“If you see either inmate please DO NOT APPROACH,” the sheriff’s office said on social media. “Immediately call 911.”

Gillespie was convicted of murdering a man and woman in 2016 and sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction online records. He is described by authorities as being 200 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

Lee was convicted in 2021 of charges including burglary, safecracking and breaking and entering, and was serving at least 20 years in prison, state records show. He is described by authorities as being 300 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Multiple county, state and federal agencies are involved in the manhunt, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office said.

No other information was immediately available on the escape.

