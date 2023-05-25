17-year-old suspect arrested after Los Angeles bus driver stabbed in ‘heinous act’

kali9/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a Los Angeles Metro Bus operator multiple times, leaving him in critical condition, police said.

A male suspect boarded the bus in Woodland Hills Wednesday evening and began arguing with the driver before stabbing him, Metro Los Angeles said on Twitter.

“The bus driver and the suspect exited the bus and continued the argument, at which time the suspect produced a knife (or sharp object) and stabbed the bus driver multiple times,” police said in a press release.

The suspect then fled on foot near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, officials said.

L.A. Police Department officers began a grid search of the area, chief Michel Moore said, adding that the department “has mustered a number of night watch detectives and uniform personnel to investigate this senseless attack.”

Police officials released a statement with images of the suspect.

On Thursday, Moore announced that the suspect has been identified and a 17-year-old has been taken into custody. The suspect is not being publicly identified at this time because he is a juvenile, Moore said.

Moore praised the community for tips leading to the suspect’s arrest “who came together recognizing that this type of attack could not go unaddressed.”

Moore said police are investigating the suspect’s background in an attempt to find a motive for what he called a “horrific,” “vicious” and “unprovoked” attack.

The bus driver remains in “extremely” critical condition, Moore said Thursday.

“This heinous act of violence is horrific and the harm done to one of our Metro drivers is tragic. I join the entire city family in praying for him tonight, and my heart also goes out to his family,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

