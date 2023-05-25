Thursday, May 25, 2023
Entertainment

Amazon Studios renews spy thriller series ‘Citadel’

By WHEE Staff
Citadel, the spy series from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, is getting another mission from Amazon Studios.

The streaming service announced Thursday that the show, which stars Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for season 2.

Following its debut on April 28, the show has become the second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched worldwide, according to the streaming service.

Calling Citadel a “global phenomenon,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, enthused, “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video.”

In addition to the renewal announcement, Salke revealed the streaming service will make the show’s debut episode free for one month on Amazon Freevee beginning Friday, May 26.

In the announcement, it was also noted that Joe Russo would direct every episode of the forthcoming season.

On behalf of their AGBO production company, the Russos said they’re “thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse,” noting, “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”

