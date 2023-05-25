Thursday, May 25, 2023
American tourist attacked by shark in Turks and Caicos, police say

Philip Waller/Getty Images

(LONDON) — An American tourist was seriously injured in a shark attack in Turks and Caicos on Wednesday, authorities said.

The 22-year-old Connecticut woman was snorkeling with a friend in the waters off Blue Haven Resort on Providenciales island at around 3 p.m. local time when a shark attacked, according to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Department.

A resort employee contacted police and requested an ambulance, telling officers that the victim had her leg bitten off. Officers and an ambulance were then dispatched to the scene, police said.

The victim was transported to the nearby Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, where she remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

