Community Calendar

Thursday, May 25

Piedmont Arts Guild, 11:45 a.m. Piedmont Arts with Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.

Lunch and Learn at P&HCC in Patrick County. A representative with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmer’s markets in reference to food products and proper labeling. Register by calling 276-694-6012.

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Friday, May 26

Carlisle graduation, 6 p.m., 300 Carlisle Road, Axton.

Bassett High School graduation, 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.

Saturday, May 27

Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6

All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive.

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Magna Vista High School graduation, 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School football field.

Martinsville High School graduation, 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football field.

Monday, May 29

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series, 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, June 3

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

