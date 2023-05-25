Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
268

Thursday, May 25

Piedmont Arts Guild, 11:45 a.m. Piedmont Arts with Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.

Lunch and Learn at P&HCC in Patrick County. A representative with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmer’s markets in reference to food products and proper labeling. Register by calling 276-694-6012.

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Friday, May 26

Carlisle graduation, 6 p.m., 300 Carlisle Road, Axton.

Bassett High School graduation, 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.

Saturday, May 27

Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6
All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive.

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Magna Vista High School graduation, 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School football field.

Martinsville High School graduation, 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football field.

Monday, May 29

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series, 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, June 3

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Kim Cattrall and Leslie Bibb on working with each other, Robert De Niro in ‘About My Father’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local Weather

Dailies

Local news

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE