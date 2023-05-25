Community Calendar

Thursday, May 25
Piedmont Arts Guild, 11:45 a.m. Piedmont Arts with Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.
Lunch and Learn at P&HCC in Patrick County. A representative with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmer’s markets in reference to food products and proper labeling. Register by calling 276-694-6012.
Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.
Friday, May 26
Carlisle graduation, 6 p.m., 300 Carlisle Road, Axton.
Bassett High School graduation, 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.
Saturday, May 27
Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6
All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.
Rangeley Ruritan breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive.
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
Magna Vista High School graduation, 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School football field.
Martinsville High School graduation, 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football field.
Monday, May 29
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Tuesday, May 30
Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 2
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series, 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.
Saturday, June 3
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.
Friday, June 16
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Saturday, June 17
Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.