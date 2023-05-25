LA bus driver stabbed in ‘heinous act,’ suspect flees on foot

kali9/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a Los Angeles Metro Bus operator multiple times Wednesday evening, leaving him in critical condition.

A male suspect boarded the bus in Woodland Hills and began arguing with the driver before stabbing him, Metro Los Angeles said on Twitter.

“The bus driver and the suspect exited the bus and continued the argument, at which time the suspect produced a knife (or sharp object) and stabbed the bus driver multiple times,” police said in a press release.

The suspect then fled on foot near Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, officials said.

L.A. Police Department officers began a grid search of the area, Chief Michel Moore said, adding that the department “has mustered a number of night watch detectives and uniform personnel to investigate this senseless attack.”

Police officials released a statement with images of the suspect.

“This heinous act of violence is horrific and the harm done to one of our Metro drivers is tragic. I join the entire City family in praying for him tonight, and my heart also goes out to his family,” Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement.

Police described the suspect as a 21-year-old white man with blonde curly hair and a thin build. He is about 6 feet tall. He wore a red shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Topanga Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who stabbed a Metro bus driver. Anyone with information is urged to contact Los Angeles Police Department’s Topanga Division Detectives at (818) 756-4820. pic.twitter.com/Mf7hOFbajK — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 25, 2023

