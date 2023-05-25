Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

City Council has approved on first reading a budget that reduces the tax rate, increases utility charges and provides for two additional police officers and two additional school teachers. At a regular meeting in Council Chambers Tuesday night, Council approved a reduction in the real estate tax rate from $1.04 per $100 of assessed value to 99 cents per $100, added 8% to the cost of electricity and includes an additional $3 to the sewer fee and $3 to the cost of water.

WRITE IN: The Memorial Day travel rush has already begun today (Thursday). Some 17 million people are expected to take to the air, according to the travel app Hopper. And lower gas prices are prompting millions more to hit the road. ABC’s Trevor Ault is in Fort Lee, New Jersey, near the George Washington Bridge, and says that 37 million Americans will be taking road trips this year. VERBATIM: The national average is now thee dollars and 57 cents a gallon. That’s a full dollar less than what it was this time last year. Unsurprisingly, California still has the most expensive gas in the nation – four dollars and 81 cents on average. The cheapest in Mississippi – has actually dipped now just below three dollars a gallon. And we know Americans have been taking note of these falling prices

The Board of Supervisors have decided to reign in what some might consider a possible over-saturation of solar farms in Henry County. In addition to an existing restriction limiting solar panel installations to 2.5% density, the Board is now considering limiting the total land mass of all solar-related constructions to no more than 1%. With 1,200 acres already in the process of development and another 600 acres proposed and in some stage of the approval process, the amendment suggested to the existing solar ordinance would leave another 600 acres for consideration before the cap would be reached.

The owner of Roosky’s Bar and Grill in Martinsville is speaking out after someone was shot and killed outside his business last month. Clifton Barrow went before the city council and mayor Tuesday night, saying he wants to see more police officers on the city streets. It comes after two men got into an argument in his parking lot at the end of April, resulting in a man being shot to death. Barrow says he feels a better police presence would stop incidents like this and make the city safer for everyone. Mayor LC Jones says they are on the same page – and the city plans to hire two more officers in the near future.

Henry County Circuit Court is working to preserve records it recently uncovered, dating to 1774. Henry County Circuit Court keeps a large variety of records dating to 1777. However, a recent discovery includes documents as early as 1774 that detail the formation of Henry County through notable figures like Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe. One document is a land grant from King George III declaring 335 acres to the area in 1774. Another was a letter signed by Patrick Henry, appointing Justices of the county when he was governor in 1777.