Local Weather

Thursday, May 25, 2023
Discussion:

A cold front moving south across the Mid-Atlantic could bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms west of the Blue Ridge this afternoon. After a quiet Friday, a cut-off upper level low will move northward on Saturday to provide more widespread rain chances through the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.

Local forecast:

Mostly sunny today and partly cloudy tonight with a high of 72 and a low of 49. Friday will be partly sunny and mostly cloudy overnight with a high of 72 and a low of 48. Saturday will be windy with gusts up to 28 mph and a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 61. There is a 70% chance of showers Saturday night with a low of 52.

