MoviePass relaunches with new tiered subscriptions ahead of blockbuster summer

(NEW YORK) — Ahead of the slate of blockbuster films hitting theaters this summer, MoviePass is back with a new plan that could help moviegoers save money at the box office.

“We’re really excited to be able to let everybody in,” MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes told Good Morning America.

The company that lets you see any movie at any theater is back with three new subscription options.

Subscribers can choose from three different tiers: basic, standard or premium, depending on their viewing habits, which range in price from $10 a month to $30 a month.

“Each month, you’re going to get a certain amount of credits,” Spikes explained. “You [can] go to matinees or things where you can use fewer credits and then if you say ‘I really want go Friday or Saturday night,’ you’re going to use more credits there. And each month, they replenish and if there’s a month you don’t go to the movies, your credits just roll over.”

Spikes and his co-founder sold a majority stake in the company, which was first started in 2011, in 2017, and the subscription price was later changed to a $10-per-month model for unlimited movies. The service was later shut down in 2019, following several unsustainable subscription changes and price decreases.

“It went bankrupt as we properly figured it would, and then last year I bought it back,” Spikes said. “We’ve gotten the experience really down tight. And we’re already seeing lots of people that are already on the platform. The beautiful thing is you can cancel anytime. There is no contract. You are not locked into a single theater.”

This summer, 42 theatrical releases are expected and Spikes said he’s seen a renewed energy from Hollywood.

“We’ve seen more studios commit to the overall production of theatrical releases and I think we are seeing a new golden age of cinema,” he said.

