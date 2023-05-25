Obituaries

Elizabeth Elaine Graham, 61, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The funeral will be Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Charlotte Kelani Turner-Hairston, infant, of Collinsville, died May 19. She was the daughter of Keylan Turner and Jessica Hairston. A graveside service will be Sunday, at 12 p.m. at the Hagwood Family Cemetery in Bassett. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Clarence Warren Harbour, 80, of Ridgeway, died May 18. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at Norris Funeral Services followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. and then burial at Mountain View Cemetery.

Walter Monroe King, 78, of Fieldale, died Tuesday. Services will be private. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Charles William Ross, 80, of Fieldale, died Tuesday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Kermit Thurston Via, 86, of Martinsville, died May 18. A celebration of his life will be held on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Belvain Penn Wright, 80, died May 18. A homegoing celebration will be held Friday, at noon at Greater International Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Meadow Christian Church Cemetery. A floating visitation will be held on Thursday, from 1-7 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service.