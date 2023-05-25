Recent US high school graduate missing after going overboard on sunset cruise in the Bahamas

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A recent high school graduate from Louisiana is missing after going overboard while on a trip to the Bahamas, school officials said.

Cameron Robbins, who attended University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, was on a trip with a group of students when he went overboard Wednesday night, school officials said.

“As of this interview right now he has not been located,” Kevin George, director of the Laboratory School, told ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ midday Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast said Thursday that it is assisting with search efforts for a missing U.S. citizen “believed to have fallen overboard from a sunset cruise near Nassau” on Wednesday.

A Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the search is for Robbins.

The incident was reported between 11:30 p.m. and midnight local time Wednesday, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada.

The Coast Guard is providing air assistance in the ongoing search and rescue mission, which is being led by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Estrada said.

The Bahamas vacation was not a school-sanctioned trip but included students from several high schools in the area, including between 10 and 15 students from the Laboratory School, George said.

The school just held its graduation on Sunday.

George described Robbins as a “great kid” and athlete who had been with the school for 13 years, since the start of his education.

“Just one of those kids that you’re so proud of once they cross the stage,” George said.

Students held a prayer circle for Robbins Thursday morning following news that he was reported missing, holding hands outside the Laboratory School, located on the main campus of Louisiana State University.

“It’s a tight-knit family,” George said. “The kids reached out to us wanting to know, could they do a prayer circle. Obviously we agreed. We really appreciated their leadership in this trying time.”

Robbins has a sister who is a junior at the school, according to George, who said he spoke to their father Thursday morning.

“It’s just a really emotional time for us right now,” George said. “Just trying to send up our prayers and give our support.”

“Let’s continue to pray and pray that we find Cameron safe and sound,” he said.

