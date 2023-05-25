Thursday, May 25, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentVery wealthy "family": 'Fast and Furious' franchise drives past $7 billion
Entertainment

Very wealthy “family”: ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise drives past $7 billion

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
19
Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’ — Universal

While Fast X is currently the number one movie in the world, it’s also driven into the record books again.

Receipts for the 10th film in the Fast saga — plus its Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham spinoff two-hander Hobbs & Shaw — have pushed the global take of the series that started in 2001 past $7 billion.

That places the franchise at #5 on the biggest movie series of all time, tied with Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter movies and its Fantastic Beasts spinoffs, Deadline reports. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
“It’s either us or them”: Idris Elba takes control in trailer to Apple TV+ series ‘Hijack’
Next article
‘Ted Lasso’ star Jason Sudeikis confesses he “hated on” ‘Saturday Night Live’ before he was on it
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE