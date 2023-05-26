Friday, May 26, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentDrew Barrymore's "wild child" days included ... bingo?
Entertainment

Drew Barrymore’s “wild child” days included … bingo?

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
13
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Drew Barrymore Show

Much has been made of Drew Barrymore‘s so-called “wild child” days, but the now grown-up actress and eponymous hit talk show host confessed to ABC Audio that she had a habit back then not many know about: bingo. 

“I used to play with all my friends when I was a teenager. We used to go to this senior center in West Hollywood,” she recalls, smiling.

“And it was a whole crew of us, and it was, like, a total party to us. And we’d be there, like, 8, 9 [p.m] and we had all our blotters, and we would bring our basket of blotters — that’s probably not what they’re called — but they’re like those giant ink stamps in like bottle pen form. So yeah, I’m not new to bingo,” she adds with a laugh.

“We would, like, play bingo and then go party all night,” Drew says.

﻿As a busy mom of two, Drew now can relive her teenage nights — at least the earlier parts — with the mobile game Bingo Blitz, which she says reflects a common theme in the products she endorses: it’s free. “I’m the Pluto [TV] girl, and I’m the Bingo Blitz girl,” she says proudly.

She adds, “I promoted Time magazine for taking down their paywall. I hope people follow suit. And this is an era where we’ve got to find a way to monetize things in a different way and not charge people for that. How do we do things all together in a way that doesn’t charge us and that gives us information or gives us entertainment or gives us gaming?”

She adds, “These are things that actually mean a lot to me and I want to be a part of things like that.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
McCarthy says negotiators ‘made progress’ but no deal as default deadline nears
Next article
After man opens plane door mid-flight, flyers ask: How can that happen?
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE