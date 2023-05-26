Judge grants injunction, allows abortions to resume in South Carolina

ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A South Carolina judge has granted abortion providers’ request to block a newly enacted six-week abortion ban, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Planned Parenthood, one of the providers involved in the lawsuit, celebrated the decision on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: A South Carolina state court just granted abortion providers’ request to block the newly-enacted ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. Abortion is again legal in South Carolina. — PP South Atlantic SC (@PPSATSC) May 26, 2023

The ban was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday after passing in the state Senate earlier this week.

Story developing…

