Judge grants injunction, allows abortions to resume in South Carolina

(NEW YORK) — A South Carolina judge has granted abortion providers’ request to block a newly enacted six-week abortion ban, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.
Planned Parenthood, one of the providers involved in the lawsuit, celebrated the decision on Twitter.
BREAKING NEWS: A South Carolina state court just granted abortion providers’ request to block the newly-enacted ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.
Abortion is again legal in South Carolina.
— PP South Atlantic SC (@PPSATSC) May 26, 2023
The ban was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday after passing in the state Senate earlier this week.
Story developing…
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.