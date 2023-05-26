Friday, May 26, 2023
HomeNewsNationalJudge grants injunction, allows abortions to resume in South Carolina
National

Judge grants injunction, allows abortions to resume in South Carolina

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A South Carolina judge has granted abortion providers’ request to block a newly enacted six-week abortion ban, according to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Planned Parenthood, one of the providers involved in the lawsuit, celebrated the decision on Twitter.

The ban was signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday after passing in the state Senate earlier this week.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Mom says infant got ‘margarita burn’ from eating celery outside: What to know as summer approaches
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE