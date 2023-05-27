Community Calendar

Saturday, May 27

Horsepasture Vol. Fire Department Country Buffet Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Adults $10, children under 10 $6

All carry-outs are $10. Eggs, bacon, sausage, country ham, grits, biscuits, gravy, and apples.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan Building on Calloway Drive.

Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.

Magna Vista High School graduation, 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School football field.

Martinsville High School graduation, 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football field.

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Service, 12 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The speaker will be retired Col. Charles Phillips.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series, 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, June 3

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.