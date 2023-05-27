Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

On Friday morning, Roanoke County Police said they found two dead males at the parking lot of Mcafee Knob trail. Police said the two bodies were found around 6 a.m. at the parking lot on Catawba Road. Responding officers found both males with gunshot wounds, one of them believed to be self-inflicted. One of the victims was identified as 62-year-old Lewis James Lambert, Jr., of Roanoke. The other victim is a juvenile.

WRITE IN: From the skies to the highways, Americans are making their way to holiday destinations this weekend. ABC s Elwyn Lopez reports from inside Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta: VERBATIM: The unofficial start of the summer has kicked off and here at one of the world’s busiest airports we’re already seeing TSA lines stretching into the atrium, all of this a sign what’s to come this weekend. And here at the Atlanta airport we’re expecting to see more than 2 million passengers coming through until May 31st.

WRITE IN: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has pushed the estimated deadline to raise the debt limit before the nation defaults on its debt. Now, President Biden and Congress need to have a deal in place by June 5th to avoid a default. ABC’s Alison Kosik tells us what that would look like if there is no deal: VERBATIM: As many as eight million jobs could be lost. More than a million troops wouldn’t be paid and more than 66-million Americans who rely on social security checks could come to a hault. (Pamala Gambre, Virginia: not only would we be homeless we wouldn’t have money to buy food.) Republicans are demanding steep spending cuts in exchange for raising the debt ceiling, saying there should be a spending cap for the next decade and stricter work requirements for people who receive federal aid. But Democrats say that’s a non-starter.

WRITE IN: Mixed reaction to a plan in the Tarheel State to exclude students with unpaid lunch fees from participating in end-of-year school events. That warning this week for the families of about 40 to 50 students at a middle school in Granville County, North Carolina. Associate superintendent Stan Winborne says they can waive some fees or offer payment plans to families in need… VERBATIM: Just an effort to try to encourage our families to help us take care of these bills so that our local taxpayers don’t have to rely on clearing this up

The Rooster Walk Music and Arts Festival is back in full swing at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville. St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Greensky Bluegrass, Neal Francis, and many more are all on the lineup this year. Rooster Walk is a 4-day festival that began Thursday and celebrates music, art, and the great outdoors. Roughly 50 bands will be performing on six stages throughout the four-day event. Thousands of people are expected to visit Pop’s Farm to see dozens of vendors, musicians, specialty foods, arts and crafts.