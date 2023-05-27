Saturday, May 27, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
372

Discussion:

Low pressure will move northward towards the Mid-Atlantic later today to bring widespread rain by tonight. Cloudy and cool conditions with periods of rain should persist through the Memorial Day weekend. Once low pressure departs offshore by the middle of the week, warmer weather will follow.

Local forecast:

Breezy and cloudy today with a 40% chance of rain this afternoon. Gusts up to 24 mph and a high of 62. Continued breezy overnight with a 90% chance of rain. Gusts up to 25 mph and a low of 59. The chance of rain continues at 90% on Sunday with gusts of wind up to 25 mph and a high of 59. Cloudy with a 60% chance or rain and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday night with a low of 54.

Local Weather
Previous article
Feds charge climate protesters for allegedly defacing Edgar Degas exhibit at National Gallery of Art
Next article
Two bodies found at McAfee Knob
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

Local news

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

POPULAR POSTS

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Local scoreboard

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE