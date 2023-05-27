Local Weather

Discussion:

Low pressure will move northward towards the Mid-Atlantic later today to bring widespread rain by tonight. Cloudy and cool conditions with periods of rain should persist through the Memorial Day weekend. Once low pressure departs offshore by the middle of the week, warmer weather will follow.

Local forecast:

Breezy and cloudy today with a 40% chance of rain this afternoon. Gusts up to 24 mph and a high of 62. Continued breezy overnight with a 90% chance of rain. Gusts up to 25 mph and a low of 59. The chance of rain continues at 90% on Sunday with gusts of wind up to 25 mph and a high of 59. Cloudy with a 60% chance or rain and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday night with a low of 54.