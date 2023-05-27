Local scoreboard

Saturday, May 27, 2023
Baseball

The Nats beat Kansas City 12-10 last night and improve to 22-29 on the season. The two teams play the second game of a three-game series at 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. Hear it on WHEE.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

