Local scoreboard

Baseball
The Nats beat Kansas City 12-10 last night and improve to 22-29 on the season. The two teams play the second game of a three-game series at 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. Hear it on WHEE.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
