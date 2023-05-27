HomeNewsLocalTwo bodies found at McAfee Knob Local Two bodies found at McAfee Knob By WHEE Staff May 27, 2023 0 3 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Police investigating after 2 bodies found shot at McAfee Knob trailheadOn Friday morning, Roanoke County Police said they found two dead males at the parking lot of Mcafee Knob trail. WSET-TV Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLocal WeatherNext articleLocal news WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Business Memorial Day weekend begins with highest number of travelers at US airports since 2019 May 26, 2023 Local This year’s Rooster Walk is underway May 26, 2023 Local Police to beef-up presence May 26, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Community Calendar May 27, 2023 Obituaries May 27, 2023 Local scoreboard May 27, 2023 Local news May 27, 2023 Load more Recent Comments