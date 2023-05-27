US teen missing after going overboard on sunset cruise in the Bahamas

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NASSAU, Bahamas) — A recent high school graduate from Louisiana is missing after going overboard while on a trip to the Bahamas, school officials said.

Cameron Robbins, who attended University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, was on a trip with a group of students when he went overboard on Wednesday night, according to school officials.

“As of this interview right now he has not been located,” Kevin George, director of the Laboratory School, told ABC Baton Rouge affiliate WBRZ midday Thursday.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. local time near the area of Athol Island, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The 18-year-old “reportedly jumped from a pleasure vessel,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement.

The United States Coast Guard said Thursday that it was assisting with search efforts for a missing U.S. citizen “believed to have fallen overboard from a sunset cruise near Nassau” on Wednesday. A Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed to ABC News that the search was for Robbins.

The Coast Guard provided air assistance in the search and rescue mission, which was being led by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, according to Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada. But on Friday evening, the Coast Guard was informed by the Royal Bahamas Defence Force that they were suspending the “active search efforts” for Robbins “pending further developments” and were no longer requesting assistance from the Coast Guard after notifying Robbins family, according to Lt. Cmdr. John W. Beal.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins’ family and friends,” Beal said in a statement.

The Bahamas vacation was not a school-sanctioned trip but included students from several high schools in the area, including between 10 and 15 students from the Laboratory School, George said.

The school just held its graduation on Sunday.

George described Robbins as a “great kid” and athlete who had been with the school for 13 years, since the start of his education.

“Just one of those kids that you’re so proud of once they cross the stage,” George said.

Students held a prayer circle for Robbins on Thursday morning following news that he was reported missing, holding hands outside the Laboratory School, located on the main campus of Louisiana State University.

“It’s a tight-knit family,” George said. “The kids reached out to us wanting to know, could they do a prayer circle. Obviously we agreed. We really appreciated their leadership in this trying time.”

Robbins has a sister who is a junior at the school, according to George, who said he spoke to their father on Thursday morning.

“It’s just a really emotional time for us right now,” George said. “Just trying to send up our prayers and give our support.”

“Let’s continue to pray and pray that we find Cameron safe and sound,” he added.

