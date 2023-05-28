Sunday, May 28, 2023
HomeNewsNationalGunman at large after 3 people shot at Seattle casino
National

Gunman at large after 3 people shot at Seattle casino

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
11
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — A search was underway Sunday for a gunman who shot three people at a casino in Seattle, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at the Roxbury Lanes Casino in southwest Seattle just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at the casino and bowling alley and upon arrival discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. A hospital official told ABC affiliate station KOMO that the victims are two men and a woman.

The gunman entered the casino and immediately opened fire without warning, police said.

Investigators working to identify the gunman and determine motive for the shooting, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
3 dead, 5 injured as biker gang shootout erupts in Red River, New Mexico
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE