Gunman at large after 3 people shot at Seattle casino

(SEATTLE) — A search was underway Sunday for a gunman who shot three people at a casino in Seattle, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at the Roxbury Lanes Casino in southwest Seattle just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the Seattle Police Department said.

Officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at the casino and bowling alley and upon arrival discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The injured people were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. A hospital official told ABC affiliate station KOMO that the victims are two men and a woman.

The gunman entered the casino and immediately opened fire without warning, police said.

Investigators working to identify the gunman and determine motive for the shooting, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

