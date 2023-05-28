Local Weather

Discussion:

The National Weather Service says isolated pockets of heavier rainfall this afternoon and tonight for our area may cause localized minor flooding issues as low pressure off the South Carolina coast moves slowly north through Sunday night bringing rain and below-normal temperatures to the region. Tuesday and Wednesday the probability of rain decreases, but dry and warmer weather does not arrive until the end of the week.

Local forecast:

There is an 80% chance of rain today and a 100% chance tonight along with a possible thunderstorm. On Memorial Day there is an 80% chance of rain, falling to 60% Monday night and Tuesday. Look for it to be breezy today and tonight with gusts of 23-24 mph. The high today will be 58 with an overnight low of 56. Monday will reach 66 and fall to 59 and Tuesday’s high will be 69 degrees.