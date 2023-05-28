Sunday, May 28, 2023
HomeDailiesLocal Weather
Dailies

Local Weather

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
407

Discussion:

The National Weather Service says isolated pockets of heavier rainfall this afternoon and tonight for our area may cause localized minor flooding issues as low pressure off the South Carolina coast moves slowly north through Sunday night bringing rain and below-normal temperatures to the region. Tuesday and Wednesday the probability of rain decreases, but dry and warmer weather does not arrive until the end of the week.

Local forecast:

There is an 80% chance of rain today and a 100% chance tonight along with a possible thunderstorm. On Memorial Day there is an 80% chance of rain, falling to 60% Monday night and Tuesday. Look for it to be breezy today and tonight with gusts of 23-24 mph. The high today will be 58 with an overnight low of 56. Monday will reach 66 and fall to 59 and Tuesday’s high will be 69 degrees.

Local Weather
Previous article
Local news
Next article
McCarthy announces tentative debt limit deal with White House
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local news

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Obituaries

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE