Community Calendar

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Service, 12 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The speaker will be retired, Col. Charles Phillips.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series, 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, June 3

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.

Monday, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Parks from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

