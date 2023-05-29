Monday, May 29, 2023
HomeDailiesCommunity Calendar
Dailies

Community Calendar

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
364

Monday, May 29

Memorial Day Service, 12 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The speaker will be retired, Col. Charles Phillips.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park, 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.

Tuesday, May 30

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum, Henry County Administration Building at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series, 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

Saturday, June 3

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.

Monday, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Parks from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Friday, June 16

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Saturday, June 17

Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine, and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.

Previous article
Obituaries
Next article
Fatal crash in Bassett
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Obituaries

Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Local Weather

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE