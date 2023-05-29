Monday, May 29, 2023
Fatal crash in Bassett

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff

A two-vehicle crash in Bassett Sunday afternoon resulted in the deaths of two women and caused serious injury to a juvenile.

A Nissan sedan and a Ford sedan were traveling in opposite directions on Blackberry Road when they collided head-on at the intersection of Foley Drive at about 4:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived they found the drivers of both vehicles, Denise Cabrera-Cruz, 54, and Kateland McKinney, 22, deceased at the scene of the crash. The male juvenile was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

