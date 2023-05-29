New study shows benefits of afternoon exercise for Type 2 diabetes

SimpleImages/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For people with Type 2 diabetes, could the time of day when you exercise have an impact on your blood sugar averages?

A new study seems to suggest so.

After studying more than 2,400 adults over a four-year period, researchers suggest that patients with Type 2 diabetes who exercise in the afternoon instead of in the morning may have better control of their A1C levels.

