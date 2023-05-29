Obituaries

Bobby Lewis Abbott, Sr., 80, of Martinsville, died May 23. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Gary Dale Hooker, 57, of Stuart, died Saturday. All services will be announced at a later date. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

James A. McCoy, 76, of Stuart, died May 23. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at Only Way Church of Christ in Stuart, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Kermit Thurston Via, 86, of Martinsville, died May 18. A celebration of his life will be held on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.