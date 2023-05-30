Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Arnold’s ‘Fubar’ terminates Queen Charlotte’s #1 reign on Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s first-ever action series, Fubar, has terminated Queen Charlotte‘s three-week reign at the top of Netflix’s English TV streaming list.

The show, in which he and Monica Barbaro play a dad and daughter who come to find they’re both secret CIA operatives, landed in the top spot in its first week of release, with 88.94 million hours viewed.

The show was also in the top 10 in 90 countries around the world, according to the streamer.

Coming in second place was XO, Kitty, the spinoff of To All The Boys, which had 63.78 million hours viewed.

Queen Charlotte settled for third last week, with 42.9 million hours viewed on Netflix’s English TV list.

On the movie side of things, Jennifer Lopez‘s action film The Mother kept its #1 slot on the English movies list for the third straight week.

