Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Miami Heat advance to NBA finals

(BOSTON) — It took all seven games but the Miami Heat were finally able to clinch a spot in the NBA Finals Monday night.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the East Finals against the Boston Celtics, the Heat lost three games in a row, which tied up the series 3-3.

In the do-or-die Game 7 in Boston Monday night, the Heat dominated the Celtics, beating them 103-84.

Miami will now go up against the Denver Nuggets in the finals. Game 1 is slated to tip off Thursday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

