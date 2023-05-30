Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Schwarzenegger shares thoughts about “fantastic, kind” Bruce Willis after his retirement

Schwarzenegger and Willis in 2010 – Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Hollywood Awards

Arnold Schwarzenegger had high praise for his fellow action icon and Expendables franchise co-star Bruce Willis, who was forced to call it a career last year after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a degenerative brain condition.

Speaking to Cinemablend, the Terminator star, who can now be seen in the Netflix action-comedy series Fubar, called the Die Hard legend “fantastic.”

Schwarzenegger added, “He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man.”

Arnold continued, “I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”

In 2023, Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, updated fans as to her husband’s condition, noting it had progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

In March, Willis was seen in a family video, blowing out the cake for his 68th birthday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

