Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson photobomb Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s selfie at Shania Twain concert

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard had a fun surprise while attending the Shania Twain concert Sunday night in Hollywood.

In a series of photos Bell shared on Instagram of her and Shepard, two other stars are seen making an appearance in some of them.

In her first selfie with Shepard, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are seen posing with the couple. And in the final two photos, Hanks is seen photobombing a selfie Bell was taking of her and Shepard.

“Saw @shaniatwain at the @hollywoodbowl last night and sat next to some really nice randos!” Bell joked in the caption.

“Dad was crying by the first song and the randos kept photobombing us but other than that it was a perfect night!!!!” she added.

Bell also shared two videos of her and Shepard singing along to some of Twain’s songs. In one video, the two sway and sing along to her hit song “From This Moment On.”

Twain is currently on her Queen of Me tour. The country singer will continue the U.S. leg of her tour

