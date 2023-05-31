Airline begins asking passengers to weigh in before flights for new study

Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(LONDON) — An airline is asking passengers to weigh in before flights in a survey that will take place for nearly five weeks and involve more than 10,000 passengers.

Air New Zealand will be asking over 10,000 of its customers traveling internationally on their flights between May 29 and July 2 to weigh in before they travel on the airline.

“The survey is essential to the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft and is a Civil Aviation Authority requirement,” according to a statement from Air New Zealand announcing the survey.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” Air New Zealand Load Control Improvement Specialist Alastair James explained. “For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

This isn’t the first time the airline has done a similar survey.

“Customers on Air New Zealand’s domestic network were weighed in 2021. Now that international travel is back up and running, it’s time for international flyers to weigh in,” the airline said in their statement.

But there is one big caveat that should put the thousands of customers who are asked to weigh in at ease.

“We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight — not even us! It’s completely anonymous,” said James. “It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time.”

The planned survey will be taking place at the entrance to the gate lounge of certain Air New Zealand flights departing from Auckland International Airport beginning this past Monday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.