Al Pacino, 82, expecting child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Another Godfather star is going to be a father again.

Al Pacino, 82, is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A rep for the Oscar winner noted no other statement has been made about the development.

According to TMZ, Alfallah is eight months along.

Pacino is already a father to 33-year-old Julie with Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, both 22, with Beverly D’Angelo.

This news of course comes weeks after Pacino’s Heat co-star and former fellow Godfather saga lead, 79-year-old Robert De Niro, confirmed the birth of his seventh child. De Niro welcomed daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, his first with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, on April 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

