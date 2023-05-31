Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Prime Video drops final season trailer to ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’

On Wednesday, Amazon Studios released the cloak-and-dagger trailer to the fourth and final season of its Prime Video series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

John Krasinski returns as Ryan, now the acting deputy director of the CIA, who “uncovers a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the vulnerability of the country,” according to the streaming service.

“As Jack and the team investigate how deep the corruption runs, he discovers a far-worse reality—the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization—ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing our hero’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.”

In the trailer, Ryan warns, “They can move anything. Humans. Weapons. Suicide bombers. Unlimited resources paired with undying hatred.”

Wendell Pierce returns as Ryan’s ally James Greer, and the new season has veteran character actor Michael Peña joining the cast as Domingo “Ding” Chavez, a fan favorite special operator ripped from the pages of the late Clancy’s books. Ryan recruits him to help crack the case by any means necessary.

The final season starts June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes premiering each Friday, leading to the series finale on July 14.

