Friday, June 2, 2023
5 people rescued after private plane crashes into waters near Bahamas: Authorities

pawel.gaul/Getty Images

(NASSAU, Bahamas) — Five people were rescued after a private plane crashed into waters near the Bahamas on Thursday, the Bahamas’ Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority told ABC News.

The plane was en route to Florida when it crashed into the water about 10 nautical miles north of Andros, an island in the Bahamas, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said during a press conference Thursday.

The passengers were rescued and transported back to Andros Island, authorities said. They are being transported to receive medical care for non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-32 aircraft with United States registration — crashed around 3:10 p.m., the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority said.

The aircraft had departed the San Andros Airport in Andros and was en route to Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach when “the pilot encountered issues and attempted to return to Andros Island,” the agency said.

The crash was caused by “mechanical issues,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement

“The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely into shallow waters, without any casualties,” police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC News’ Jared Higgs and Rachel DeLima contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

