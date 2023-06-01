Thursday, June 1, 2023
National

Child accidentally kills another child with father’s gun

By WHEE Staff
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(RIVER GROVE, Ill.) — A child accidentally shot and killed another child in River Grove, Illinois, on Wednesday, according to police. The gun used in the incident belonged to the father of the deceased child, police said.

River Grove police said the child was severely injured and later succumbed to their injury. Both children lived in the same household.

There have been at least 122 accidental shootings by children in the U.S. this year, as of May 16, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. Fifty-three of those have been fatal. The total number of accidental shootings — 0.9 per day — is down slightly from last year, when there were 0.97 per day, according to data from Everytown.

The father of the child who was killed told police he was outside when he was alerted of the accidental shooting.

The father immediately called 911 for emergency services and is cooperating with investigators, police said. He holds a valid Illinois gun license and a concealed carry permit. He admitted to investigators that he owned the handgun used in the accidental shooting.

The father claimed the gun was stored on a high shelf in a closet, according to police.

The incident is still being investigated and those involved are being interviewed by police. Police said they would not release any additional information at this time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

