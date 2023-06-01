Thursday, June 1, 2023
HomeDailiesObituaries
Dailies

Obituaries

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
932

Steven Thomas Anderson, 75, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Janis Elaine Penn Gravely, 73, of Martinsville, died May 29. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at New Bethel Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Roger Junior Lawson, 67, of Martinsville, died May 29. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawson Family Cemetery in Stuart.

Christy Blanche Mattox, 45, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Kateland Ann McKinney, 22, of Bassett, died Sunday. A visitation will be held Friday, from 5-7 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will be private.

Sandra Davis Stone, 73, of Kings Grant Retirement Community and formally of Collinsville, died Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park at 2 p.m. Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Kermit Thurston Via, 86, of Martinsville, died May 18. A celebration of his life will be held on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Previous article
Local scoreboard
Next article
‘Anchorman’ and ‘Step Brothers’ director Adam McKay dives deep into Hollywood with ‘Death on the Lot’ podcast
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Local scoreboard

Dailies

Local Weather

Dailies

Local news

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE