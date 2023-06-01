Obituaries

Steven Thomas Anderson, 75, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Janis Elaine Penn Gravely, 73, of Martinsville, died May 29. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 12 p.m. at New Bethel Christian Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Roger Junior Lawson, 67, of Martinsville, died May 29. The funeral will be Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow at Lawson Family Cemetery in Stuart.

Christy Blanche Mattox, 45, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Kateland Ann McKinney, 22, of Bassett, died Sunday. A visitation will be held Friday, from 5-7 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service. The burial will be private.

Sandra Davis Stone, 73, of Kings Grant Retirement Community and formally of Collinsville, died Tuesday. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Burial Park at 2 p.m. Friday. Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home is in charge.

Kermit Thurston Via, 86, of Martinsville, died May 18. A celebration of his life will be held on June 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.