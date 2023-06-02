Beanie Feldstein weds longtime partner Bonnie-Chance Roberts

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein and her partner of five years, Bonnie-Chance Roberts, tied the knot on May 19, she revealed to Vogue in an article published on Thursday, June 1.

The couple got married in a summer camp-themed wedding at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York. The Booksmart actress wore a white lace Gucci dress while Roberts donned a blush pink Gucci suit white shirt and a matching pink bow tie.

“It is our happy place together,” Feldstein explained. “I grew up going to summer camp for 10 years, and my parents and both sets of my grandparents met at summer camp, so camp is a lineage of love through the generations of my family. Even though we met in London and fell in love on a film set, to get married at a camp was a truly beautiful emotional homecoming.”

The couple wrote their own vows, and Feldstein told the magazine that “Reading them for the first time to each other surrounded by everyone we love was the most profound moment of our lives.”

“It was genuinely the most magical, awe-inspiring moment of our lives,” she continued.

Feldstein’s longtime friend, Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt, performed the duo’s first dance song.

“We just kept mouthing ‘I love you’ to him while he was singing,” the 29-year-old actress shared. “It was such a special moment. And then we truly danced the night away in the barn — and then even more at the after-party in the treehouse.”

The couple, who began dating in 2018, announced their engagement a year ago, shortly after Beanie’s exit from the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

