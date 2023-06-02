Community Calendar

Saturday, June 3
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County walk-in wellness clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bassett Ruritan Club. Spaces are $15 with table and $10 without.
Dan River Basin Annual Celebration, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at P&HCC, with food and refreshments.
SPCA fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. For $10 people will be given the opportunity to smash a car with a sledgehammer.
Hamburger Steak Fundraiser, 4-7 p.m. at the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department in Patrick Springs.
Monday, June 5
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Wednesday, June 7
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Walk-in only. Call 276-638-7297 for more information.
Thursday, June 8
Beach Music Festival will be held June 8-10 at Wayside Park in Stuart. Tickets range from $17 to $106.
Summer Reading 2023 kickoff at 11 a.m. at P&HCC Stone Hall Gym. Call your local library for more information.
Friday, June 9
Music night at Spencer Penn. Doors open at 5 p.m., music starts at 6:15 p.m., concessions will be available, $5.
Saturday, June 10
Uptown Farmers Market from 7 a.m. until noon.
Sunday, June 11
The Alma Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Garden where a ribbon-cutting for the Piedmont Arts Pollinator Path will also be held.
Monday, June 12
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park from 5-7 p.m. at picnic shelters 3 and 4.
Druid Hills Neighborhood meeting, 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane in the fellowship hall.
Friday, June 16
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine and Beer Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Saturday, June 17
Juneteenth Celebration, Baldwin Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bushels & Barrels Food, Wine and Beef Festival at Reynold’s Homestead.
Thursday, June 22
Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event, 5:30 p.m. at TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.