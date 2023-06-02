Friday, June 2, 2023
Politics

DOJ tells Pence it won’t seek criminal charges against him in documents probe

By WHEE Staff
Thinkstock/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice has notified former Vice President Mike Pence that no criminal charges will be sought in their investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office, according to a letter sent to Pence’s attorneys by the DOJ that ABC News has reviewed.

A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter to ABC News, but declined to comment further.

The letter from DOJ’s National Security Division comes the week before Pence is expected to announce his candidacy for president in 2024.

Earlier this year, lawyers for Pence informed the Justice Department that a small number of classified documents had been found at his home in Indiana.

The discovery came after representatives for President Joe Biden similarly found classified materials from his time as vice president and dating back to his time as a senator in several locations.

A special counsel is still investigating Biden’s potential mishandling of classified materials, and the status of that probe remains unclear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

