Friday, June 2, 2023
Local

First EV stations installed uptown

By WHEE Staff
Charging stations installed uptown
The first charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed in uptown Martinsville.

Martinsville Bulletin (metered paywall)

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

