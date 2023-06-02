HomeNewsLocalFirst EV stations installed uptown Local First EV stations installed uptown By WHEE Staff June 2, 2023 0 6 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Charging stations installed uptownThe first charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed in uptown Martinsville. Martinsville Bulletin (metered paywall) Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleIt was a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Henry County roadwaysNext articleLocal Weather WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local It was a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Henry County roadways June 2, 2023 Local Missing man found June 2, 2023 Local Sheriff candidates face-off at forum June 1, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Chris Pratt on the “shocking” success of ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and Star-Lord’s future June 2, 2023 Local news June 2, 2023 Local scoreboard June 2, 2023 Community Calendar June 2, 2023 Load more Recent Comments