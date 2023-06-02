Friday, June 2, 2023
It was a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Henry County roadways

Holiday weekend proved deadly on Henry County roadways
Among the 10 fatalities that occurred on Virginia highways during the Memorial Day weekend, three occurred in Henry County.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

