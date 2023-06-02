Local news

This is the radio copy of our latest local newscast. Local newscasts air on WHEE at 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. weekdays

The first charging stations for electric vehicles have been installed in uptown Martinsville. Although the Virginia Museum of Natural History on Starling Avenue was the first to boast of having charging stations, the City of Martinsville on Friday added six charging units on three stations to the parking lot at Church, Main and Wall streets. City Manager Leon Towarnicki said Greenspot was contracted by the City to install the Level II charging stations and maintain them. In addition, the company will purchase the power from the City and share some of the revenue that is generated.

Among the 10 fatalities that occurred on Virginia highways during the Memorial Day weekend, three occurred in Henry County. The 2023 Memorial Day weekend proved deadly for 10 drivers and passengers, four of them motorcyclists. The holiday statistical counting period began Friday, May 26 at 12:01 a.m. and concluded at midnight, Monday, May 29. Over the weekend, troopers cited 4,990 speeders and 1,924 reckless drivers, and issued 771 seat belt violations and 136 child restraint violations. Statewide, 89 drivers were arrested for being impaired and 169 felony arrests were made.

An elderly Henry County man was found alive after an all-night search Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Mason McCarty Preston, 89, of 1579 Evergreen Drive in Spencer, was found around 7 a.m. Thursday morning after rescue workers and neighbors combed the woods throughout the night. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call about Preston being missing at 9:36 p.m. on Wednesday. After deputies were unable to locate Preston during the initial search, additional manpower was called to assist and the search was expanded, a release stated.

WRITE IN: Retail theft is getting more organized…and widespread. And it’s costing consumers. ABC’s Dave Packer reports. VERBATIM: Brazen thefts. Masked men marching through stores…loading shopping carts…. and walking out…. threatening security guards with their lives if they try to stop them. It’s being called organized retail crime, and Home Depot is one store saying it’s reached unprecedented levels… growing by double digits Much of the stolen merchandise… sold online on places like eBay, Amazon and Facebook Marketplace. The Department of Homeland Security has established ties between organized retail theft and dangerous groups like the Aryan Brotherhood, Eastern European and South American crime rings, and terrorist financing networks…. and is asking consumers to cautious when buying online. Dave Packer… ABC News.

The three candidates for Henry County Sheriff met for the first time at a candidates forum Tuesday night before a large crowd at the Henry County Administration Building. Starting the forum, from the Attorney General’s Office, were Deputy Attorney General of the Criminal Division Nicole Wittmann and Community Liaison Officer Matt Colt Hall. Wittman and Holt both reiterated Attorney General Jason Miyares’ commitment to fighting the drug problem across the state and promised support in that endeavor to Henry County from his office. The event, sponsored by the Henry County-Martinsville Republican Committee, included an opportunity for each candidate to open and close and respond to six questions posed by members of the Committee.