Local Weather

Friday, June 2, 2023
Dry weather will persist through Saturday morning, but a backdoor cold front should arrive by late Saturday to provide showers and thunderstorms. Cooler air will follow for Sunday as a lingering upper-level low brings daily chances of showers and thunderstorms into the next work week.

Local forecast:

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Increasing clouds with a high of 89. The chance of precipitation increases to 50% overnight with a low of 56. On Sunday it will be partly sunny with a high of 74, mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 54, and back to a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday with a high of 82.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

