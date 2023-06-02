Friday, June 2, 2023
HomeNewsLocalMissing man found
Local

Missing man found

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
Missing man found
An elderly Henry County man was found alive after an all-night search Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Martinsville Bulletin (metered paywall)

Previous article
Chris Messina on ‘The Boogeyman’ film’s focus on family
Next article
It was a deadly Memorial Day weekend on Henry County roadways
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE