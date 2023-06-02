Friday, June 2, 2023
Entertainment

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ catches super-powered $17 million in Thursday night sneak peeks

WHEE Staff
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the long-awaited, COVID-delayed sequel to the Oscar-winning original Into the Spider-Verse, swung into the record books Thursday night.

Deadline reports the Sony Pictures release, which features the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Jake Johnson and Daniel Kaluuya, snagged $17 million from its sneak preview openings before Friday’s official release date.

That haul is the second-biggest animated movie sneak peek performance in history, behind only 2018’s The Incredibles 2 from Disney/Pixar, according to the trade.

With a sky-high 96% score from ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a near-perfect audience score of 98% as of Friday afternoon, the movie is poised to knock last weekend’s champ, Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, from the top of the box office come Monday.

