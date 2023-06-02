Local scoreboard

Baseball
The Nats were off Thursday. Today they put their 24-32 record on the line as they take on the Phillies at home. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
The Nats were off Thursday. Today they put their 24-32 record on the line as they take on the Phillies at home. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.
Contact us: info@whee.net
© 1997-2022 WHEE