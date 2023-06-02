Local scoreboard

Friday, June 2, 2023
Baseball

The Nats were off Thursday. Today they put their 24-32 record on the line as they take on the Phillies at home. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

(WHEE is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.)

